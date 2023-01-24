Hawaii legislators want to expand program to keep mentally ill charged with minor crimes out of jail

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt around Kauai. Elsewhere 10 to
20 kt. Seas 9 to 14 feet expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha
Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A program that's diverted dozens of mentally-ill people away from Hawaii's prison system has been largely successful. And now lawmakers want to expand that program to include those who commit non-violent misdemeanors.
Act 26 started in 2020, redirecting people with serious mental illness into treatment programs instead of taking up space in already overcrowded jails. The program has so far diverted at least 120 people charged with non-violent petty misdemeanors that include things such as disorderly conduct.
"We don't want anyone who has major mental health needs to sit in a jail cell for 55 days waiting to find out if they even need to get that mental health help," said Amy Curtis, administrator of the state Health Department's Adult Mental Health Division. "We have calculated there's been over $8 million saved so far by the state."
According to the Department of Health's Adult Mental Health Division, 79% of those who were diverted have not committed another nonviolent petty misdemeanor.
"Given the fact that mental health treatment -- substance abuse treatment -- has risen to the level that it has in the community, when people see individuals suffering on our street corners because they're suffering from mental illness these kind of programs that we're talking about are highly critical," said Rep. Della Au Belatti, chairwoman of the House Committee on Health and Homelessness.
Lawmakers are working with the judiciary to determine what other groups should be prioritized for treatment instead of jail time. Non-violent misdemeanors include minor drug crimes.
"For many of our folks that appear before us, criminal defendants, it's where they end up after every single institution in the community has failed them," said Judge Shirley Kawamura, lead criminal judge at First Circuit Court. "Anytime we can prioritize treatment for certain groups of people, we're all for that. Now the question for the Legislature is who's that appropriate for?"
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.