Hawaii legislative session comes to a close amid budget surplus

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
House and Senate lawmakers officially adjourned Hawaii's legislative session sine die amid a year of a record budget surplus.
"A a result of your work hundreds of thousands of people will have opportunity and a better chance in our state," said House Speaker Scott Saiki.
After talking about possible cuts and furloughs last year amid the economic crisis created by the pandemic, this year was a different story, with a multi-billion surplus.
"This year if there was any poetic justice we have the largest budget surplus in history and we have I believe spent it well," says Rep. Bert Kobayashi (D-Waialae, Kahala).
Much of the session dealt with how to spend that extra money. The governor praised lawmakers for approving $1 billion in funding for the Department of Hawaiian Homelands.
"his was the first real opportunity to be able to move forward on initiatives and priorities that we haven't been able to do for a while," says Governor Ige.
But the fate of some other items now heading to Gov. Ige's desk is a little less clear - The governor said he's still reviewing the bill to restructure management of Mauna Kea, something Native Hawaiian groups had been pushing for.
He's also debating whether to sign a controversial bail reform bill that would allow people arrested for misdemeanors like theft and shoplifting to be released without bail, which some have criticized as a public safety issue.
"Trying to make certain that we can identify those who continue to pose a danger to the community at the same as releasing them I think is a challenge before all of us," Ige says.
The governor will have 45 days to whether he will veto any bills.
Tom anchors Good Morning Hawaii weekends and reports for KITV4. He comes to Hawaii after reporting in Nevada, Oklahoma and Georgia. Tom is a proud Terp, graduating from the University of Maryland in 2012.