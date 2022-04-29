Hawaii legislative recap: minimum wage, DHHL funding passes

As the legislative session winds down, lawmakers have been working on some major legislation in conference committee.
2022 was the year that the Capitol reopened the public, and lawmakers also saw a record surplus as the pandemic begins to wind down.
"When you look at the fiscal situation a year ago, we were at a billion dollar shortfall, we were looking at massive furloughs and now we had a billion dollar surplus and we had the state's largest budget in history at 8.7 billion dollars and we've turned it around," says State Rep. Patrick Branco (D-Kailua, Kaneohe Bay)
Here's a look at what passed:
- Minimum wage: increase to $12 an hour in October, $14 in 2024, $16 in 2026, and $18 in 2028
- $600 million in funding for the Department of Hawaiian Homelands
- Revamping Mauna Kea management
- $300 rebates for all 2022 tax payers making $100,000 a year or less
What's up in the air:
- "Ariel's Law" reforming state's foster care system
What didn't make it:
- legalization of recreational marijuana
- changing name of town of Captain Cook back to its original Hawaiian name
- regulating Hawaii's cryptocurrency industry
Despite some of those successes, much of the session was overshadowed by controversy, including the bribery case leading to the resignations of Senator Kalani English (D-Maui) and Rep. Ty Cullen (D-Wapiahu)
"One of the major downfalls this year was the corruption cases that threw off the legislature and undermined a lot of the good work that many of us are trying to to do for the people of the state," says State Rep. Adrian Tam (D-Waikiki, Ala Moana).
While some of the major bills are already approved, those passed in conference committee still have to go to a full floor vote.
