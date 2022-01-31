 Skip to main content

Hawaii lawmakers propose $2M for food banks statewide

  • 0
Hawaii Foodbank generic

Dee Tau said she spends many of her days volunteering at a church to help feed the homeless.

Without a home herself, she knows what it's like to go hungry.

"I don't have a job so this is where I'm at. I rely on the food over here," she said. "It's a struggle being out here."

The Hawaii Food Bank and its counterparts on the neighbor islands are grappling with how to meet a huge demand in the community. There's significantly more need as federal resources and donations decline.

The agency reports donations dropped 25% year over year.

"As the time went by get plenty people come over here," Tau added. "It might be a long stretch for people to come here just to get food, but it's worth their while."

In an attempt to help struggling families, state lawmakers are pushing a bill to appropriate $2 million in general revenues for the Hawaii Foodbank's Oahu and Kauai operations, as well as the Maui Food Bank and The Food Basket on Hawaii island.

"When the pandemic hit, food insecurity numbers just skyrocketed. But we're continuing to serve about 50% more people than we did prior to the pandemic," said Amy Marvin, president and CEO of the Hawaii Foodbank. "With the needs just outpacing those donations, we've needed to purchase quite a bit of food. So when the pandemic first hit that first year, we actually averaged about a million dollars a month."

According to the foodbank, one in six residents are at risk of going hungry -- including about one in four children -- the second-highest rate in the nation.

And the agency expects demand to remain high for at least another few years.

The Hawaii Foodbank reports it spent an estimated $400,000 a year on food before the pandemic. Today, that cost is about $500,000 a month.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

