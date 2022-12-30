 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawaii lawmaker seeking to ban TikTok on state devices

  • Updated
  • 0

With new concerns about the safety of the popular app TikTok... More and more states are banning the app from government devices..

Amid security concerns over the popular social media and video app TikTok, several states have moved to ban the platform from state-run devices.

Now, Hawaii Rep. Gene Ward (R-Hawaii Kai) wants our state to follow suit.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Weekend Anchor and Reporter

Tom anchors Good Morning Hawaii weekends and reports for KITV4. He comes to Hawaii after reporting in Nevada, Oklahoma and Georgia. Tom is a proud Terp, graduating from the University of Maryland in 2012.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred