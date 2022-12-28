Hawai'i lawmaker looks to introduce bill similar to Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" law, which bans teachings on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through the 3rd grade, has sparked a months-long divisive discussion.
Critics point out the rule could apply to higher grade levels because of its vague language. Formally named the Parental Rights in Education law, the rule was slapped with a lawsuit three days after it was signed, claiming it violates free speech and equal protection rights.
Lawmakers in more than a dozen other states have proposed similar measures -- including here in Hawai'i.
State Rep. Diamond Garcia, a Republican who represents Kapolei and Ewa, plans to introduce a similar bill, but acknowledges the move would be an uphill battle in a predominantly Democratic state.
"The bill will most likely die just because I'm a Republican, but the fact is if we have the conversation it allows the public the opportunity to come in and share their thoughts," Garcia argued.
Openly gay state Rep. Adrian Tam of Waikiki criticized the Florida law for requiring school staff to notify a student's parents if they reveal they identify as LGBTQ+.
"If that student belongs to a family that is abusive, that child could be in danger," Tam explained.
"When we force someone to come out, it has negative effects on their mental health and that's why we see these high suicide rates among LGBTQ+ youth."
The Trevor Project, a non-profit organization that provides support to LGBTQ+ youth, reports 42 percent seriously considered attempting suicide last year.
"There is definitely some benefit to having these kinds of conversations in school. A student needs to feel comfortable talking to their counselor and their teacher," Tam said.
Hawai'i's public school teachers are currently required to teach students about healthy relationships, sexual health, and sexuality.
Parents may also decide to have their student opt out of instruction considered controversial.
But Garcia argued some conversations do not belong in the classroom.
"Trying to counsel them to search for their true gender, all that's 'BS.' Stick to math, reading, and science and let parents do their jobs as parents and talk about those sensitive issues at home where it should be," Garcia asserted.
Garcia said he plans to introduce the bill before the beginning of the upcoming legislative session next month.