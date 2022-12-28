 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawai'i lawmaker looks to introduce bill similar to Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law

  • Updated
  • 0
classroom pic

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" law, which bans teachings on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through the 3rd grade, has sparked a months-long divisive discussion. 

Critics point out the rule could apply to higher grade levels because of its vague language. Formally named the Parental Rights in Education law, the rule was slapped with a lawsuit three days after it was signed, claiming it violates free speech and equal protection rights. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred