Hawaii law enforcement cite rule breakers at Mauna Loa volcano

State Department of Land and Natural Resources enforcement officers are now cracking down on rule breakers.
The most recent -- three men from Kazakhstan hiking in the active lava flow area off the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, also known as Saddle Road.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FROM LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR LEEWARD AREAS... .Very dry fuels combined with strong trade winds and low relative humidities may produce critical fire weather conditions Friday. Winds will decrease over the weekend. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY IN LEEWARD AREAS... * AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands. * WIND...Trade winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...Near 45 percent during the afternoon hours. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY... * WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay and Big Island Windward Waters. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions. &&
State Department of Land and Natural Resources enforcement officers are now cracking down on rule breakers.
The most recent -- three men from Kazakhstan hiking in the active lava flow area off the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, also known as Saddle Road.
"When people enter these areas, they do risk their lives," said DLNR enforcement chief Jason Redulla. "They do risk serious injury and they also risk the lives of first responders who may have to go in after them if they get into trouble."
Officials at the DLNR are putting out an urgent plea after the three foreign nationals were cited for illegally entering the Mauna Loa Forest Reserve.
All three men are facing petty misdemeanor charges and fines of up to $500 and/or jail time of 30 days.
The men are scheduled to appear in Hilo District Court on Jan. 20.
DLNR is also investigating people posting pictures and videos near lava flows on social media.
That includes Parker Seidel who posted a series of shots with a group of people on Instagram while roasting marshmallows and taking selfies next to molten lava.
After watching the lava for a couple hours, he says the group realized they were lost and hiked for miles on fragile volcanic rock.
"That one individual posted on social media that this was the trip of a lifetime," Redulla said. "Well is entering a closed area like this worth your life? I don't think so."
Seidel told KITV4 he's sorry for being disrespectful and has "definitely learned from this situation."
Since posting online he says he's received death threats and regrets his mistake.
"To really go into these areas is quite disrespectful to the host culture," Redulla added. "It's not only to be respectful, but really it's to save your own life."
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
Reporter
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.