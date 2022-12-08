 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FROM
LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR LEEWARD AREAS...

.Very dry fuels combined with strong trade winds and low relative
humidities may produce critical fire weather conditions Friday.
Winds will decrease over the weekend.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY IN
LEEWARD AREAS...

* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WIND...Trade winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Near 45 percent during the afternoon hours.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay and Big Island
Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Hawaii law enforcement cite rule breakers at Mauna Loa volcano, after social posts near lava go viral

  • Updated
  • 0
Mauna Loa citations

Officials at the Department of Land and Natural Resources are putting out an urgent plea -- after three foreign nationals were cited for illegally entering the Mauna Loa Forest Reserve.

HAWAII COUNTY (KITV4) -- State Department of Land and Natural Resources enforcement officers are now cracking down on rule breakers.

The most recent -- three men from Kazakhstan hiking in the active lava flow area off the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, also known as Saddle Road.

