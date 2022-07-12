 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds to 25 knots.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Hawaii last state to end mask mandate for school kids starting August 1st

  • Updated
  • 0
Mask Mandate for School Children Ends in August

Parents & students will be able to choose whether or not to wear a mask at school in Hawaii as of August 1st.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Parents reacted to hearing the news for the first time that Hawaii's mask mandate for school children will end August 1st.

Those picking up their kids at 'Super Fun' activities in Manoa were divided, roughly 50/50 on the new optional indoor masking guidance announced by the Hawaii Department of Health.

"I don't think the mask mandate should have been dropped for the kids, especially indoors. Outdoors yes, but not indoors," a parent named Shane told KITV.

Many parents, however, support the change.

"I think it's a good idea. Because it's just one more thing we have to worry about in the morning is making sure they have their mask. And half the time they don't have it on. It's surprising she has it on," Kendall said of her daughter. 

"Do you think you'll wear your mask even in August inside?," Fifth Grader Mia was asked by KITV4.

"I think I will, but usually my mask just goes down," she replied.

A grandmother named Irene was picking up her grandchildren visiting from the mainland for the summer. "If they say they don't have to wear it, that's their choice I guess," she said.

"Do you feel protected by your KN95 mask?" Irene was asked.

"Yes I wear it everywhere," she responded.

Critics of the child mask mandate say KN95 masks worn properly are a effective practice of one way masking, and that mandates punish the age group least at risk of falling seriously ill with COVID 19: Children.

"During the pandemic you couldn't see people. There wasn't any social connection with people," a student named Liam said. 

Also noted by the Department of Health is the removal of required quarantine measures, most of them anyhow.

"At this time, quarantine is not required, when there has been a potential exposure. So that is a change," Heidi Armstrong of the Department of Education announced.

Dr. Sarah Kemble added, "That's for in-school exposure. Household exposure would still be recommended to quarantine for 5 days, and return to school with the mask days 6-10."

Otherwise, the masks themselves come the first of August, are a choice.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

