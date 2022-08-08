Hawaii keiki struggling when it comes to educational, economic well-being

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Casie Wicklund, a mother of two young children, felt the burden today while grocery shopping as prices continue to surge in the islands.
"Things that cost me about $15 last week, literally cost me $20 this week," she said. "I chose not to put certain things in my cart because I just feel...you get nervous like, 'Am I going to have enough money to pay for all of this?'"
Hawaii children rank in the bottom third of states when it comes to educational and economic well being, according to the 2022 Kids Count Data Book, examining wellbeing in all 50 states.
"We are 48th in the nation for the worst household situation -- 37% of our families are spending more than 30% of their income on housing," said Nicole Woo of the Hawaii Children's Action Network. "That's 111,000 children and families that have a high housing cost burden."
Hawaii Children's Action Network is calling on legislators and candidates to do more to offset the high cost of living here - including tax credits for families and more affordable housing.
"We know that this kind of housing instability leads to mental stress and leads to problems for children when they're trying to learn," Woo said. "So now we're back at school, we want to make sure that we're not just trying to catch up academically, but we're also looking after our kids mental health."
The latest report shows nearly 2,200 more keiki struggled with anxiety or depression in 2020 compared to 2016. The nonprofit's also advocating for more psychologists in schools to help children deal with stress.
"Anyone who has children, if you kind of just sit back and think about it, your emotions really reflect back to them," Wicklund said. "That's so sad. Like they're just, you know, they're just children. They should just be worried about being a kid and having fun and not like, 'Can mommy afford dinner tonight?'
