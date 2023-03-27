Hawaii Kai locals worry over damaged bridge

Hawaii Kai, Oahu (KITV4) - Passengers and trucks carrying freight cross this bridge every single day, which locals have noticed is deteriorating. They're worried the city won't do anything until it's too late.
The Keahole Street bridge crosses over Kuapa Pond, and Hawaii Kai local Beverly Cardinal says she first noticed the damage while underneath the bridge on her outrigger. Her biggest worry is the heaviness of the freight trucks crossing the bridge daily to bring goods to the nearby superstores.
“It's getting worse, Cardinal said. “I noticed the big pile of rocks that had fallen off the support onto the base, and I know that hundreds of people drive over it every single day, so I wanted to get funding to repair it before it got actually dangerous.”
Cardinal's neighbor reached out to the City about the issue; the Department of Design and Construction responded and said the problem was noted in a recent inspection report, and that it will be addressed. Still, Cardinal believes this damage is not likely to be taken seriously any time soon.
“It will be a big concern, and I think the longer you wait, the bigger the job will be,” Cardinal added. She says that although the damage may seem minor now, she wants more of her Hawaii Kai neighbors to start speaking up and getting more attention on the issue sooner than later.
“If you live in the area and you drive over the bridge, it's not a concern right now–but unless you say something, it will get worse.”
Cait Medearis joined the KITV4 news team as a reporter in February 2023. She had previous stints as a reporter at WNBJ in West Tennessee and KNDU/KNDO in central Washington state. Outside of TV news, Cait has worked in various journalistic roles, including as an editorial assistant in her hometown at Portland Monthly Magazine, as a freelance sports reporter for Fan Media Network in Chicago, and as a ghost writer and digital content manager.