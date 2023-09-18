Hawaii Island Hosts All Nations Pow Wow

KEAAU, Hawaii (Island News) -- At the Hawaii Island All Nations Pow Wow held south of Hilo in Keaau, many talk story about raising environmental awareness.
It's the ninth year that tribal communities from across the continents have met on the Big Island. With environmental calamities befalling indigenous communities, conservations efforts are spotlighted with renewed urgency.
The event continues for a second day Sunday, Sept. 17 in the morning outside the Buddhist temple in Keaau.
"We got that iron eagle to bring us across over the ocean, so, you know, that's one thing is bringing our people together," Emcee Brad Bearsheart told Island News.
"The communities are real similar. We have huge extended families at home and I've been called uncle here I don't even know how many times," Leo Baker quipped.
Saturday was day 1 of the two day event, which kicked off with Hawaiian protocols.
"I went up there to call my great-grandchildren up because if they don't see me, then they won't learn. I do, you do. I say, you say. I chant, you chant," Quartero said, highlighting the importance of passing down traditions to the younger generation.
"Mother Earth is telling us that she's hurting. I mean, we're extracting all of her blood. We're not, we're not, we're not, we're damaging her. So by dancing and praying and sweating, we can give back to her," Adriana Betti said, representing Cuauhtli Mitotiani Mexica.
"We know where we came from. We go by, the natural laws and just respecting the land you're on, respecting their protocols and traditions," Cheryl Suggashie, of the Pikangikum, Ontario community, said.
"It's part of being a warrior is also part of respecting the culture, the land, the air, the water, and being is one people," Bears Tooth of Kailua Kona told Island News.
The program takes time to honor veterans who served in the US military.
"The native spirit and the Hawaiian spirit really meshes because all of us are warriors in some degree, whether you serve or not. We're all from that indigenous population from our ancestors," Bears Tooth added, "There's so much honor and respect and family unity and respect for the land."