Hawaii housing chief Nani Medeiros resigns amid threats and "bullying"

By AUDREY McAVOY and JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER - Associated Press
"Look at Josh Green how weak. Weak man," Penn said. "What happened? I came inside what, he got to go check his BVDs? What is going on?"
"Let's not do that. This is not that kind of a meeting," Medeiros said. "It's not a political meeting or campaign meeting. This is serious business."
Medeiros has faced attacks on her character -- most recently over the mistaken perception about the power she held in redeveloping Lahaina.
"I've never owned a home. I don't know what it's like to not have to worry about rent being raised," Medeiros said in a statement. "I took this job because I know I'm not alone, and every year, there are so many more just like me -- locals who either can't afford to own a home or will be forced to leave the islands."
Sen. Kurt Fevella lobbied to disband the housing group in the wake of the fires.
"Lahaina should be the only thing that we are working on getting our families in homes," he said. "That was just the wrong timing. Everybody was too hot. They were just too angry, hurt and just upset. And just so happen that she took the blunt of everybody's venting."
Governor Green's emergency proclamation has gotten big pushback, even more so amid the Lahaina fires, which left thousands without homes.
"I can't stand the housing crisis we're in and have been in for decades. Our regulatory processes are considered some of the worst in the nation," Medeiros said. "But over the last several weeks many lies have been said about me and my family. Threats have been made against me, loved ones who don't even work for the government, and even children. I love my family, and for the sake of their health and safety, I've been left with no choice but to resign from my position."
In a statement, the governor praised Medeiros for her work and blamed bullying -- and Penn in particular -- for driving her out of the job.
"Nani Medeiros is a truly compassionate person who has worked tirelessly to help create novel solutions to house the homeless and to build affordable homes in Hawaii, only to face a barrage of personal attacks in person and on social media from those who would rather tear us all apart, rather than help Hawai'i move forward," Green said. "The bullying tactics, with obvious violent undertones employed by Mr. Penn and his followers have no place in Hawaii and are absolutely contrary to our spirit of aloha for others."
Before taking the job, Medeiros helped to build Hawaii's first tiny home kauhale for homeless people in Kalaeloa.