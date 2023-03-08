Hawaii House Finance Committee approves state budget

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 9 to
14 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and
Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Addressing and pursuing a sustainable future for Hawaii, the House Finance Committee this week advanced an $18.9 billion state budget. It proposes spending $1.3 billion on Hawaii's parks, forests and ocean resources.
"We're really focused on our natural environment, climate change and looking at how to we protect our environment for future generations so the budget really reflects our intent to put funding behind things to support our natural environment," said Rep. Lisa Kitagawa.
"Today's budget really reflects the legislature, the house's commitment to support working families and support those who really are in need. So we're looking at how do we change our tax structure, provide tax credits, and looking at ways to provide even social services, housing support for those families that are most in need here in our state," she added.
The budget now goes to the house floor, and is anticipated to cross over into the senate later this month.
