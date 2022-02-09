Hawaii House considers bill to relax gift rule as watchdog group calls for culture shift

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Disappointed, sad, and angry. Those are just some of the words being used to describe the situation involving former Senate majority leader Kalani English and former Hawaii Rep. Ty Cullen, who was vice chair of the House Committee on Finance.
Common Cause Hawaii is a grassroots group that works to ensure our government is held accountable.
"I am angry that the public trust was broken. They violated their oath to serve the public, and they lined their own pockets. It's just horrifying and just makes me angry that they did this to Hawaii, they did this to the community, that they did this at all," said executive director Sandy Ma, Common Cause Hawaii.
English and Cullen are accused of taking thousands of dollars in bribes to promote and kill bills to benefit some businesses.
When asked what she thinks should be done to prevent this from happening again, Ma replied: "Well, you know, a lot of things could be done. We definitely need a culture shift at the capitol, like how did this happen, why did they think they could get away with this and are allowed to get away with this under the leadership that is currently in place at the capitol.
"The culture shift I'm talking about is that rules and regulations are in place at the capitol where committee chairs, leadership has incredible power and control over which bills move, which bills die."
Common Cause Hawaii plans to submit testimony in strong opposition to House Bill 1871 bill, which aims to relax the rules when it comes to legislators accepting gifts by allowing things like gifts of aloha and foreign protocol gifts.
It's scheduled to be heard on Friday at 9:30 a.m. by the House Committee on Government Reform, along with another measure, House Bill 1475, which would require state employees to complete ethics training every four years.
"We think it should be stronger. It should be every year and if you don't take that training you shouldn't be able to sit in office," Ma said.
The Hawaii State Ethics Commission enforces the State Ethics Code, which applies to all state workers. Last year, the Commission received 123 new complaints of violations of the Ethics Code and Lobbyists Law.
"With regards to legislators, they are given a fair amount of leeway under the law to self regulate themselves. We do regulate legislators for gifts and we do regulate them for financial disclosures and gifts reporting. So in this case, the failure to disclose gifts and/or get authority to receive that gift is part of the criminal indictment," said executive director Robert Harris, Hawaii State Ethics Commission.
"I do think there's an opportunity to look at the ethics rules as they apply to legislators and make sure we are allowing them to do their legislative job, but also try to make sure there isn't a slippery slope towards bribery like what happened in this situation," Harris added.
Most of the cases the Hawaii State Ethics Commission investigates comes from tips and complaints. To report a violation: https://ethics.hawaii.gov/reportethicsviolation/