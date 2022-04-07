Hawaii health leaders warn of unintended consequences of proposed nursing home staffing rules

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots, except north winds in
Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Changing diapers, bathing, feeding and helping the elderly with activities of daily living are all part of the job for certified nursing assistants who these days often earn less than a barista.
"It's not necessarily glamorous work," said Hilton Raethel, president and CEO of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii. "It is demanding work and there are many other jobs that pay as much or more in the workforce either in hotels or retail that may be much more appealing to young people."
That's why nursing homes are struggling to recruit and retain workers to provide basic care for patients.
"People are just rethinking what life is and what's important to them. And so we are seeing turnover pick up," said Suzie Schulberg, president and CEO of the Arcadia Family of Companies.
President Joe Biden's proposing to establish minimum staffing requirements to improve care in nursing homes. But health leaders fear that could lead to unintended consequences.
"Some of our operators may have to stop accepting new residents or they may have to shut down wings if they don't have sufficient staff because they they do not want to get a penalty," Raethel said.
The majority of workers in the state's long-term care facilities are CNAs -- an entry-level job. CNAs make anywhere from $15 to $20 an hour.
"For folks who are interested in serving kupuna it's not about the money," Shulberg said. "It's really about heart."
Nursing homes are trying to find ways to make the job easier -- including using new technology to help with fall prevention to lessen the burden on workers.
Some facilities are also offering higher wages, internships and participating in academies to get teens and young adults interested in the health-care field.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.