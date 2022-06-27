Hawaii health experts warn public to look out for monkeypox virus

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt, except north in Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Besides COVID-19, another infectious disease has reached Hawaii -- and it's putting health experts on alert.
World health officials over the weekend declined to classify the current monkeypox outbreak in more than 50 countries a public health emergency, but that doesn't mean we're out of the woods just yet.
"For most residents of Hawaii, the risk is very low. But that being said, there was a time when the risk of COVID-19 for most people was also very low, " said Epidemiologist Jacob Schafer, with the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center. "This is the time when we can act now smartly to contain things, so it does not become a large health emergency for all residents."
The State Health Department has reported about half a dozen cases here, but epidemiologists are expecting there will be more.
And while the majority of cases are affecting gay men, he warns it's dangerous to stigmatize a part of the population and give the false impression that others are not at risk.
"Anyone is at risk of contracting monkeypox," Schafer said. "It's usually spread via skin-to-skin contact, which of course includes intimate contact like sexual contact, but can also include hugging or kissing or even rubbing against somebody's arm with your sharing a ride in a truck together."
Monkeypox is being characterized as an evolving health threat.
"We're taking it seriously even with this low number of cases because we don't want it to become endemic," said Health Department spokeswoman Katie Arita-Chang.
Monkeypox starts with flu-like symptoms -- fever, chills and swollen lymph nodes, and rash or sores on your body. There's no proof the virus is transmitted by touching doorknobs or sharing toilets, but the highest risk is that skin-to-skin contact or sharing unwashed clothes, towels or bed sheets.
There is also a risk of contracting monkeypox through droplets in the air, but luckily, it's far less contagious than COVID-19. And the good news: there's already treatments and vaccines available to stop the spread.
The Health Department recently met with about 500 local medical providers to alert them on how to identify the latest virus and the best treatments for patients.
"It is so important not to stigmatize this disease," added Epidemiologist DeWolfe Miller. "It can be between any two human beings and you just need to know who you're monkeying around with."
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.