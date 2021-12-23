Hawaii health director urges public to avoid large gatherings as COVID-19 cases skyrocket

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.The combination of a north-northeast swell and a slowly
subsiding trade wind swell will maintain elevated surf along the
east facing shores through the day Friday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that the Omicron coronavirus variant could drive Covid-19 cases higher than ever before, according to modeling posted on the agency's website.
Even as restrictions remain off the table, Health Director Libby Char's imploring people to scale down holiday gatherings and assume COVID's everywhere.
It's an urgent warning because the likelihood of catching COVID-19's higher than ever.
While some early studies show Omicron may not be as severe as other variants, Char argues the sheer number of cases means "we will see people get severely ill and very sadly, we will see people die from this."
She said she's disheartened hearing people brush off the warnings.
"I think we're kidding ourselves if we say it's mild, don't worry about it, it's not a big deal," she said. "It may not be real severe in you, but what if it affected your grandma."
Besides staying away from crowds, Char's urging everyone to get booster shots and consider postponing holiday travel, downsizing parties to smaller groups - -and holding those gatherings outdoors.
Char said she's spoken with the mayors about new gathering restrictions as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise.
She said there are now 70 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, up from about 50 just two days ago.
"From a public health standpoint, we're saying absolutely people should restrict large gatherings. We should restrict those high risk environments like places where you're indoors with crowds of people and people are taking off their masks to eat or drink," she said. "That's just a horrible idea right now."
Char added she's worried because about 300,000 people are not fully vaccinated and only about 20% of eligible residents have received booster shots.
That puts them at significant risk for COVID-19.
Char said many now catching COVID-19 are fully vaccinated breakthrough cases -- making it harder for contact tracers to keep up.
She advised immediately isolating at home if you test positive and making a plan now as to where you'd stay and who'd take care of your family.
