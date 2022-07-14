Hawaii gun permit applications stall after Supreme Court decision

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- 77 applicants on Oahu are currently awaiting word on their recently filed paperwork for a permit to conceal carry firearms.
The Attorney General in Hawaii has issued a formal opinion on the recent Supreme Court ruling from New York that struck down limitations on who is eligible for a concealed carry permit. 2nd Amendment advocates were so floored by the decision, they filed for their permits at the Honolulu police department the very next day.
And ever since, Andrew Namiki Roberts has pledged to return every morning to the police department to retrieve what he says the constitution should grant him. But he feels the powers that be are taking their time.
Ultimately, Hawaii's revised statute puts the licensing protocols in the hands of county police departments. And with Governor Ige recently weighing in that permits will not be automatically granted, that has those filing for a new concealed carry permit since June 23rd, wondering why changes are so slow coming.
A Maui man is facing more than two dozen charges after police officers found ghost guns, drugs, cash, and items used for cock fighting during a warrant search at his home in Kahului.
"We're seeing the police chief this morning saying it's going to be 30 days. And then he says it's going to be by the end of August. Yet this morning when we're at the police department, they're telling people we are going to have to reapply and we're going to have to fill out paperwork," Roberts told KITV3.
"So we are seeing a lot of opinions coming out, and not a lot of facts. We haven't seen anything in writing. We haven't seen any rules or policies being made and to gun owners that's confusing."
Ultimately, the case that has challenged Hawaii's gun ownership laws, Young v. Hawaii, will be heard by the 9th Circuit court of appeals. 2nd amendment advocates say that makes it urgent for the authorities to get the application process constitutionally compliant sooner than later.