Hawaii governor's race heating up

With Lieutenant Governor Josh Green (D) officially announcing he's running for governor, the race for governor is now heating up.
With Gov. David Ige term limited, it's a wide open race. On the Democratic side, political analyst Neal Milner says Green is the instant frontrunner. With a wide lead in the polls, a major fundraising advantage, and popularity from his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Milner says right now it's Green's race to lose.
"That's where things are now, but now always moves around this early in the campaign," Milner says.
Right now, Green's two main opponents in the Democratic primary are well behind him in the polls.
Former First Lady Vicky Cayetano could position herself as a political outsider and successful businessperson, but Milner says her main struggle will be name recognition, despite her husband having served as governor. "Not enough people know she's running for governor," Milner says.
Former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell might have the opposite issue. He's well known to voters, but perhaps not for the right reasons. Milner says the rail issue and political baggage could be an issue. "He's a good example of politicians that don't take reality for an answer at times, because that's where he stands right now and he's not doing any better," Milner says.
One possible factor that could shake up the race is popular U.S. Congressman Kai Kahele. If he decides to come home and enter the race for Governor instead of seeking a second term in Congress, it would instantly make the Democratic race more competitive.
So far, though, a spokesperson for Kahele's campaign says he hasn't made a decision on whether he's jumping into the race.
But there is still a lot of time - the primary election isn't until August, and candidates will still have several more months to file.
Tom anchors Good Morning Hawaii weekends and reports for KITV4. He comes to Hawaii after reporting in Nevada, Oklahoma and Georgia. Tom is a proud Terp, graduating from the University of Maryland in 2012.