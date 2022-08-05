Hawaii gas prices decreased by 3% while mainland states have gone down by 18%

HONOLULU (KITV4) - According to Triple A, the average cost of a gallon of gasoline in Hawaii is $5.42 – 3 cents higher than the day prior. This is also more than a dollar higher than the national average.
Many other states are not experiencing this issue – much the opposite.
Kauai resident, Carl Avetisian said he travels to the mainland frequently. He said he sees major differences in gas prices there but not here in the islands.
"I've been hearing quite a bit about these dropping gas prices, apparently today was the 50th day that prices have dropped. I was just at the Shell station in Lihue and I noticed the prices for diesel haven’t gone down at all," said Avetisian.
The current average price for diesel on Kauai is $6.64 a gallon.
"It could be since that August is the biggest tourist month here because we can see how many people are here in town. It could be because they left the prices up trying to take advantage of that but we don't really know what the situation is," said Avetisian.
He said the high price for gasoline is hitting seniors on fixed incomes hard.
Chief state economist, Eugene Tian said gas prices on the mainland have gone down by 18% since the peak in June – and gas prices have only gone down 3% in Hawaii.
Tian said this is primarily because Hawaii receives its gasoline from different places than the continental U.S.
"About one third of our oil was coming from Russia. The mainland has very small portions coming from Russia. For example, the US. oil is mainly coming from Canada or other countries close by so the U.S petroleum is much cheaper," said Tian.
Officials in Hawaii are working on creating more charging stations – many are free momentarily. Their goal is to push more residents to switch over to electric vehicles so high gas prices will make a much smaller impact.