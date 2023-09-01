 Skip to main content
Hawaii Football Gameday Experience and Excitement Built To Be Enjoyed All Season

  • Updated
  • 0
Game Day for UH Hawaii

The rainbow warriors looking for their first win of the season, after coming up short last week -- on the road at Vanderbilt.

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Gameday has finally arrived on the Manoa campus.  While the season officially kicked off in a nail-biting loss last week at Vanderbilt, the home fans finally get their first taste of Rainbow Warriors Football for 2023 in Friday night’s tilt against the Stanford Cardinal.

While the excitement for fans begins today, it’s all part of a process that began for the Hawaii Athletic Department months ago.  With games being played at Ching Stadium, the on-campus experience is something the Marketing department will embrace.

