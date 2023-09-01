Hawaii Football Gameday Experience and Excitement Built To Be Enjoyed All Season

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Gameday has finally arrived on the Manoa campus. While the season officially kicked off in a nail-biting loss last week at Vanderbilt, the home fans finally get their first taste of Rainbow Warriors Football for 2023 in Friday night’s tilt against the Stanford Cardinal.
While the excitement for fans begins today, it’s all part of a process that began for the Hawaii Athletic Department months ago. With games being played at Ching Stadium, the on-campus experience is something the Marketing department will embrace.
“So when I took the role on five months, my first thing was, let's take care of football season, let's get this off the ground,” said Eric Mathews, Director of Marketing & Fan Experience for Hawaii Athletics. “Let's get this going because there was stuff that was done in the past where it was like game by game where you would have something different, but then other games didn't have anything. I was like, we need to do something for the entire year.”
Mathews has made a priority of making the fan experience before every game this season every bit as exciting as the the first game.
“What we do on game one is what we're going to do on every single game, Mathews added. “There may be different things we take in and out, but every game is special in 2023. We want fans here. It's about the fans. College football is not just about the football game, it's about the fans, it's a cycle and by us doing this, every game we're creating, not just the atmosphere, but we're recreating a way of life around the program and what fans can do and what they want to do. So this isn't just for the first game.”