Hawaii fans bid their Aloha to Wahine Basketball headed to NCAA Tournament

In true Hawaii fashion, a prideful of University of Hawaii faithful's gathered to bid their aloha to the Wahine headed to the big dance.
"They're going to make everyone proud to be a Wahine fan," proclaimed supporter, Randy Fong.
With less than 72 hours separating their return as Big West Champions, the late nights and long plane rides, a necessary sacrifice Head Coach Laura Beeman says has remained a priority.
"This is part of the championship moment. They need to experience this aloha spirit that we talk about so much."
Tuesday's nine hour flight to Waco, Texas though, not coming before a quick practice at home.
In preparing for their first matchup against a notoriously powerful Baylor Bears program, the Wahine head in the NCAA tournament with the same mentality as ever.
"You know, Baylor is a very experienced team, admitted UH power forward, Kallin Spiller. "Obviously a lot of great competition in the Big 12. They're very athletic, very physical, I think in a lot of ways they're going to challenge us, but I think if we bring our game, as a Hawaii program, we're going to put up a fight."
Claiming the 15th seed of the Wichita region, the Wahine are not the favorites against the second seeded Bears.
Still Beeman, remains confident in her squad, their hard work, and talent.
"This is definitely a different monster that we're facing, but it's basketball, and we have to show up and play. I don't want to be the Cinderella team, let's play go out there and play Hawaii basketball, show them what we can do."
Continuing to live the legacy of a team that has risen to all occasions, the Wahine leave again ready to make Hawaii proud.
They face the bears Friday, March 18, at 10 am HT.