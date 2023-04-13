Hawaii Energy awarding three nonprofits up to $25,000 for an energy saving makeover By Chloe Marklay Chloe Marklay Multimedia Journalist Author email Apr 13, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nonprofits can receive up to $25,000 for an LED lighting makeover HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- In celebration of Earth Month, Hawaii Energy is helping businesses and homes make smart energy choices, as part of their "be a light give a light" promotion.The public can nominate a nonprofit they think is deserving of the makeover. Local Senate Bill working to improve child welfare services in Hawaii By Chloe Marklay Most nonprofits are working with limited budgets and high operating costs and cannot afford to switch out their lighting to something that energy-saving. Hawaii Energy says LED lighting could reduce an organization's energy bills by 20%. These funds can then be used to support the nonprofits important missions.Businesses in Honolulu are contributing to about 30 to 40% of the state's green house gas emission. News More than 90 acres of the Hana coastline donated for land conservation By Shanila Kabir If you are wanting to save energy at your business' or at home Hawaii energy says there are many cost-saving ways to save.At work you can create a "green team" dedicated to making small energy improvements.If you have the funds, switching lighting is one of the quickest ways to cut down your electricity bill.Making sure your appliances and electronics are listed as energy efficient can also help you save each month.Some small actions you can take are unplugging everything you're not using, shutting down computer at the end of day, and shutting blinds to keep your business' or home cool.we notice that nonprofits face challenges adopting energy practices, even though they want to make facility updates budgets can be tight" shares To nominate a nonprofit for the led lighting makeover, click here. You can fill out a form explaining why the nonprofit is deserving and in need of the upgrade. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Energy And Resources Savings April Earth Month Led Lighting Chloe Marklay Multimedia Journalist Chloe Marklay joined the KITV Island News team as a reporter/MMJ in September 2022. She comes from WTHI in Indiana where she worked as a reporter, producer, and fill-in anchor. Author email Follow Chloe Marklay Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local 2 swimmers seriously injured after being swept into the sea at China Walls Updated May 19, 2022 National US scientists reach long-awaited nuclear fusion breakthrough, source says Dec 12, 2022 News A 'Christmas miracle': crews hard at work restoring power to Hawai'i Island residents Updated Dec 23, 2022 Local California visitor dies after falling off hotel balcony in Waikiki Updated Mar 24, 2022 Local Honolulu Fire Department extinguishes Aiea house fire Updated Jan 19, 2022 Local Big Island offering holiday tree recycling services Updated Dec 28, 2022 Recommended for you