Hawaii DOT revamping roadway policies following H-1 freeway flooding

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After heavy rain ponded parts of Oahu's H-1 Freeway on Sunday, Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Director Ed Sniffen promised Monday to roll out procedural and structural changes to prevent future flooding.
According to storm reports, Honolulu saw a little more than an inch of rain, which is considered "heavy rain," but not record breaking, so it is expected to strike again in the future.
Sniffen said sock-like equipment blocking storm drain inlets caused swamping and hours of gridlock traffic on the freeway near the Punahou offramp. The blockages, referred to as "best management practices" (BMPs), are installed during construction to keep debris out of the drains.
The state typically removes BMPs when heavy rain is expected, but Sniffen said the department did not anticipate Sunday's rainstorm.
Moving forward, Sniffen pledged HDOT will withdraw the BMPs when there is not any construction going on, just in case heavy rain hits unexpectedly.
The adjustment, Sniffen added, will cost increase construction cost by $50,000 for the project long term, "which is not a big amount when considering the impacts that occurred during the flooding of H-1."
Parts of the H-1 also flooded back in 2016 during hurricane Darby, which Sniffen admitted, "that one was our fault."
"We talked to the contractors to pull their BMPs. We didn't confirm that the contractor who was working on the freeway at the time actually did it," Sniffen said.
During the flooding seven years ago, the water drained out once HDOT personnel removed the BMPs.
HDOT crews also cleared out debris from the H-1 near the Liliha Overpass and on Nimitz Highway near the Iwilei Road offramp.
However, the water didn't flush out on Nimitz because heavy water flow blocked off the storm drain outfall that leads to Nu'uanu Stream near the harbor. So, crews had to vaccuum out the water.
Sniffen added the department is looking to redesign the storm drain outfall to ensure it's high enough for rising river water.
"In the future, with our adjustments to our policies, we're sure that we're not going to have these situations for these types of storms," Sniffen insisted.
HDOT also reminds drivers to avoid ponded roadways whenever possible.