Hawaii DOE working on solutions to health concerns at Big Island school

HOLUALOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The complaints and concerns are alarming and kids have gotten sick. Persistent problems at Holualoa School in Hawaii County have reportedly included mold, asbestos, rodents and other issues.
A parent of a second grader at the school, Sara Teehee, spoke to KITV4 about the need for improvements.
"This is one of those years, that mold exponentially started spreading and that's why admin reached out in November asking for professional help because they understood that this had gone farther than just routine maintenance," Teehee said.
"In conversations with the DOE the response that we received was we're working on it, and that had been the response since some of the first initial mold concerns came out in November - we've got humidifiers, humidifiers don't clean," she added.
Hawaii Sen. Dru Kanuha sent out a message calling for more action.
"When he learned of the mold and other health hazards at the Elementary School, he was appalled, and called it unacceptable that children and educators were forced to learn in such conditions for so long," Kanuha said.
Kanuha added that the Department of Education (DOE) has responded quickly, and he'll continue to oversee their efforts until all the problems are resolved.
In recent days, Holualoa School Principal Glenn Gray said regular newsletters will be sent out with updates on the facilities. He also stated the health and safety of students and staff are top priorities and the school is committed to finding a long term solution.
"It feels good to see some changes happening, but overall, we got to this place, because of systematic neglect," Teehee said, knowing there is still significant work ahead.
