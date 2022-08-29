Hawaii Detour Project educates visitors about the realities of militarization, overtourism

Revealing the grave realities of the paradise most visitors only see through rose-colored glasses is a mission Kyle Kajihiro takes to heart.
He's hoping to affect social change at a critical time in history as Native Hawaiians are being priced out of their own homes and natural resources are being destroyed by the millions of people each year shuffling through the islands.
"The dangers is Waikiki is underwater. We can't feed ourselves. We have fires and floods, droughts," he said. "We've already seen the symptoms of climate change and it will only get worse. So we really need to take this as an emergency."
He's part of the Hawaii Detour Project -- geared mostly towards college and high school students, community groups and activists -- sharing the stories of the overthrow of the Hawaiian kingdom and the ways the military is jeopardizing Oahu's water supply at Red Hill.
"The military economy is like an addiction and we keep investing in more and more militarism," Kajihiro said. "We've seen the cost of that disaster at Red Hill. This is an existential threat to our life on this island."
Kajihiro's among a growing movement seeking change before it's too late.
The Hawaii Tourism Authority is also marketing the islands in a different way -- in hopes of getting fewer, but higher-spending tourists here so not to tax our natural resources and to ease overcrowding.
"For over 100 years, Hawaii has been portrayed as a playground and those times are pau," said HTA spokesman Ilihia Gionson. "This is our home. And you'll see that sentiment reflected in a lot of the work of the Hawaii Tourism Authority, and the messaging that we send out to potential visitors."
Activists say social media has made it even easier for visitors to desecrate ancestral lands -- with many tourists feeling entitled because they pay to come here.
"It certainly created some new challenges in terms of managing tourism," he said. "Everybody with a cell phone in their pocket is now a media producer and is able to share things that frankly, are not theirs to share."
HTA is encouraging visitors to learn the concept of aloha and respect for the 'aina by observing rules that are meant to keep people safe and protect the environment.
And Kajihiro's hoping to reverse the Hawaii previously marketed to the world as a place with unrestricted access -- one educational tour at a time.
"You know you don't go to someone's house without an invitation. You don't go empty handed. You don't go there to just kind of use them and then leave," Kajihiro said. "You should adopt that mindset rather than think of it as just I paid my my fees and I can go and play and do anything I want."
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.