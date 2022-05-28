Hawaii Democrats host 2022 convention in Waikiki

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR THE SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
.A long period south-southwest swell continues to bring advisory
level surf to all south facing shores. The advisory remains in
effect through tonight.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
As election season heats up, the Hawaii Democratic Party is hosting their annual convention this weekend in Waikiki.
Democratic Party Chair Tyler Dos Santos-Tam joined us live on Good Morning Hawaii to discuss how the party is preparing for the elections.
In addition to planning their platform, the convention was also addressed by the party's three main candidates for Governor - Josh Green, Kai Kahele, and Vicky Cayetano.
Dos Santos-Tam says while this year is expected to feature a competitive primary, he says the party will unite behind the nominee.
Hawaii has long been a blue state, but within the Democratic Party, there has been a wide range of different ideologies.
While a minimum wage hike passed this session, other progressive efforts like legalizing recreational marijuana fell short. Dos Santos Tam says those are issue they will debate as part of their platform.
Currently, Democrats control all statewide offices, and 93 percent of all seats in the legislature. He says as they play defense, they're working to not take that dominance for granted.
