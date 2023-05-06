 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt, except north winds 25 to 30
knots in Maalaea Bay. Seas 6 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Hawaii County Fair will be cancelled again and officials are working to ensure it will return

HILO, HAWAII (KITV4) - The popular Hawaii County fair has been cancelled again even though many in the community and organization hosting the event want it to return to Hilo.

This year would have been the 73rd Hawaii County Fair and fair officials are concerned that this could possibly be another event priced out of paradise.

Oahu retailers face numerous challenges but remain resilient

