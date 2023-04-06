 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters and
Maui County Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Hawaii County & DOH push for a healthier Hawaiian Islands

  Updated
  • 0

The Department of Health is celebrating "Cultures in Health"- an initiative to improve health care access for locals.

Health fair aims to connect locals with resources

The DOH health fair celebrating "Cultures in Health" kicked off in Kona and wrapped up in Hilo on Thursday.

HILO-- Hilo's celebration of 'Cultures in Health' kicked off with the Mayor's walk in Hilo. Mayor Roth shared his own past struggles in front of the state building.

"Having come off a heart attack a few years ago, good food, healthy food and exercise really help," Mayor Roth told those attending.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

