Hawaii County & DOH push for a healthier Hawaiian Islands

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters and
Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
The DOH health fair celebrating "Cultures in Health" kicked off in Kona and wrapped up in Hilo on Thursday.
HILO-- Hilo's celebration of 'Cultures in Health' kicked off with the Mayor's walk in Hilo. Mayor Roth shared his own past struggles in front of the state building.
"Having come off a heart attack a few years ago, good food, healthy food and exercise really help," Mayor Roth told those attending.
"In Hawaii, we have a shortage of health care workers. Probably about 50% of the health care workers that we need, doctors, nurses, and everything. And so we have lots of challenges here," Roth told KITV4, "And so the better you can take care of yourself, the better you take care of the whole system and the community here."
"I think it's very important to focus on your health and what you eat and what you drink and put into your body," Pahoa resident Justice Salavea said.
The younger and generation and older generation were represented, given the opportunity to browse a number of booths for information.
Bray Kapiko is moving to the Big Island from Oahu and says he's ready to make some sacrifices and welcome lifestyle changes.
"But you gotta stay in shape and some guys, like I get some underlying conditions, because it was hereditary. But the better you can get off medication, the better you can eat right and exercise and prolong your lifestyle," Kapiko said, "I mean, look, I'm Native Hawaiian. So the way I look at it is, I surpassed that age where the average is already. If I can go further, maybe I can see my great-grandchildren, I have one already, so, be there for them."
Advocates say it's all about access.
"On the big island, our road conditions are not the best. People forget that not everybody here even has internet access- and so reaching out to people through the schools, through the various community health organizations is really important," Tim Hansen said.
Thursday was the second day of the health fair as Tuesday saw a similar event in Kailua Kona. It was all part of National Public Health week.
"What we are trying to do is open up to the community. To see how we can better link people to services, and really celebrate our staff on the front lines of public health every day," John Kolman of the Hawaii Department of Health said.