Hawaii County Considers Fuel Tax Cut as Gas Prices Soar

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 kt with higher gusts, except
north in Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...All coastal waters except Big Island Windward.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Fuel tax reduction considered as gas tops 5 dollars per gallon
HAWAII COUNTY-- The Big Island is considering a 10 cent per gallon fuel tax reduction. The Hawaii County Council held a public hearing for those in favor and against the proposal to speak out.
The proposed measure would drop Hawaii county's fuel tax from 23 cents a gallon to 13 cents a gallon. But will it help the consumer?
Critics say gas station owners can always keep prices just as high, and pocket the difference. Forfeiting incoming tax revenue could cost the county 7 and a half million dollars in unrealized funds.
Those against the measure say the tax money could otherwise be used to repair roads. Other drivers see it differently.
"I don't think they should charge any taxes. Every little bit counts. I'm filling up and 40 dollars maybe gets me 8 gallons. It's ridiculous," business owner Shelly Seleni told KITV4.
Seleni commutes daily on Oahu from Kaimuki to Waimanalo. "Put that money to something else, other than getting from A to Z," she said.
One Big Island community leader, who supports repealing the fuel tax, told the Hawaii County Council high costs are unavoidable. "To get to school, to get groceries. Pretty much anything you can think of. We are on 75 miles of unpaved road here," Shannon Matson told the Council.
Yet, the roads in Hawaii county are precisely the reason some say the estimated 7.5 million dollars in unattained revenue could be utilized elsewhere.
"Take care of the county and all the infrastructure we need to, especially the roads. We need a lot of roads that need to be repaved," Dick Matsumoto told the Hawaii County Council at the public hearing.