Hawaii Continues Considering Drones to Monitor Illegal Fireworks

Illegal fireworks often wreak havoc in the Aloha State. This week a second reading by the Legislature of the State of Hawaii, addresses devoting one million dollars for the purchase of drones to monitor the use of illegal fireworks.
According to S.B. No. 821, there is appropriated out of the general revenues of the State of Hawaii the sum of $1,000,000 or so much thereof as may be necessary for fiscal year 2023-2024 and the same sum or so much thereof as may be necessary for fiscal year 2024-2025 for the purchase of drones to monitor the use of illegal fireworks.
The sums appropriated shall be expended by the department of law enforcement for the purposes of this Act.
Many people in Hawaii asking themselves this week, "Is potentially spending one million dollars on drones that would crack down on illegal fireworks, completely reasonable or far too extreme?"
Hawaii resident Richard Auhoy says "I think drone technology is not good enough to catch people who are setting off illegal fireworks, I think it's best done by somebody on the ground."
Naicy Yang told KITV4 "We definitely need something, I know this past year has been pretty bad, so I think I'm probably for it, but again I'm not quite sure, it just depends on where the funds are coming from."
The act could take effect as soon as July 1st of this year.
