Hawaii consumers and businesses feeling the pinch as inflation hits 40-year high

  • Updated
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Rachel Aguila is still trying to recoup losses she endured over the pandemic as business for her floral designs dried up.

And with inflation reaching a 40-year high in March, she's working even harder to make ends meet.

"Keeping the business afloat is what I'm afraid of. It's because of all these rising prices," she said. "So that's kind of one of my biggest fears."

She -- and many others -- are forced to increase prices to stay afloat.

Rachel Aguila "And Hawaii's already so expensive so to have to do that to my clients kind of sucks."

The Consumer Price Index rose 8.5% over the past year, according to new data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The last time it was that high was in December 1981.

"We all know that the price of eggs has skyrocketed especially for Easter and our Easter Lily prices you know what we used to sell not too long ago for around $10 is now $20," said Monty Pereira, general manager of Watanabe Floral. "I know we can't continue to raise prices because at some point people will be like we don't need flowers anymore and that's something we're very concerned about."

Fuel, housing and food are the largest contributors to the inflationary increase. And according to Watanabe Floral, the worst is yet to come as we get closer to Mother's day and graduation season.

"We're starting to absorb many of the cost increases that we were afraid was coming and they are all coming now," he said.

Company operators are hoping prices will stabilize by mid-summer, or at least not be as dramatic an increase.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

