Hawaii Congressional Representatives React to State of the Union

WASHINGTON D.C.-- There was no shortage of support from the four Congressional Representatives of the State of Hawaii in Washington D.C. Tuesday night.
Even as President Biden began his first State of the Union address, he received strong bipartisan support for standing up to Putin's aggression in Ukraine
"We are choking Russia's access to technology that will sap its economic strength and weaken its military for years to come," Biden addressed the American people.
Congressman Ed Case told KITV 4, "I felt I was in a chamber among people that are responsible for leading our world in a very difficult time. He was at his finest talking about Russia's premeditated and outrageous invasion of Ukraine."
Rep. Case says it wasn't the only moment of unity, as addressing infrastructure in the US also had some bi-partisan support.
Congressman Kahele touted Democratic leadership in his statement:
"We delivered $2.8 billion for the State of Hawaiʻi through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, increased job growth at the fastest rate in U.S. history and restored our nation's values," Kahele wrote.
The night had its moments of division, notably when the President declared,
"Unlike the 2 trillion dollar tax cut passed in the previous administration, that benefited the top 1 per cent of Americans, the American Rescue Plan helped working people and left no one behind," Biden announced to jeers from one side of the aisle, and thunderous applause from the other.
The act, which faced strong GOP opposition, was fully supported by Democrats including Senator Mazie Hirono, who said in her statement:
"Tonight President Biden made one thing clear. Democrats are working for the American people and Republicans are working for corporations and special interests."
Senator Schatz focused his remarks on a "clean energy future" for the country:
"The President's strong commitment to tackle the climate crisis remains encouraging. We are already dealing with the devastating impacts of climate change, and we can no longer delay," Schatz wrote.
Biden touted a plan for a national network of 500 thousand electric vehicle charging stations, he also advocated, "Begin to replace poisonous lead pipes so every child, every American has clean water to drink at home and at school."
Representative Case says other communities across the country face similar environmental challenges, much like the water contamination at Red Hill.
"It really has become a tragedy that they have become partisan issues,
where as they should be treated with the same level of threat if not greater than Russia invading Ukraine," Case added.