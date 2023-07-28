...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING HIGH TIDE THIS WEEK...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure.
* WHEN...Afternoon hours around the daily peak tides.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and be aware of overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
Hawaii Community College paid ransom to online hackers to prevent a potential information leak
HAWAII COUNTY (KITV4) – Hawaii Community College came to an agreement with online hackers: giving a ransom to keep criminals from leaking personal information of students and faculty members at the school, including social security numbers and bank information.
According to a recent report, online ransomware attacks are up by more than 80% and are targeting university systems the most.
“These attacks are becoming very sophisticated. The security systems at the University of Hawaii are working hard to address all potential vulnerabilities we may have. We’re increasing scanning and monitoring to best protect our networks,” said Dan Meisenzahl, Director at Office of Communications at University of Hawaii.
This is the first time UH ran into this issue.
The University knows the entity involved and worked with national security experts before they decided to pay up. Based on their research, they said this organization has the reputation of dumping private information into the world if ransom is not paid.
However, it also has a history of keeping its word not to if they do get their money.
“All of these factors were considered when making this difficult decision. Although nothing is guaranteed, we believe this was the best course of action for all people affected. We are offering credit monitoring services as well,” said Meisenzahl.
Almost 30,000 people were affected by this breach.
Hawaii Community College paid an amount that was in the low six figure range and the money came from their state insurance.
Some cyber security experts disagree with the university’s decision to pay because now the University of Hawaii system is known to give into these criminal demands.
“Just like you shouldn’t negotiate with terrorists; you shouldn’t negotiate with online criminals. You are dealing with digital information that can be copied a million times over. I think it’s interesting to trust these criminals in a senses just because they have a 'reputation' of keeping their side of the deal,” said Ryan Ozawa, editor at Decrypt.
Ozawa adds these types of hacks will stay common, however, he said most of these threats are bluffing. They only make it seem like they have your personal information or records.
Last year, 66% of universities worldwide reported versions of online hacks. University of Hawaii officials said they fight hundreds of potential cyber-attacks daily.
The school system is ramping up their online security to ensure their students and staff are safe.