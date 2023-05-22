Hawaii boxers & coaches potentially being withheld from Junior Olympics hold rally

KAPOLEI (KITV4) -- Dozens of local kids and coaches were reportedly placed on "administrative hold" from USA boxing recently, for being part of an exhibition, sparring/kickboxing event last month, (Rising Kings 7) at the Waipahu Filipino Community Center on Oahu.
Participants reportedly received a letter from USA Boxing stating the event at FilCom was a nonsanctioned USA Boxing event, making it a rule violation - an investigation of the incident is underway.
That led to a rally Monday night at USA Boxing Hawaii Headquarters. Kids feel they were wrongfully accused of breaking the rules.
Many of them were planning to compete in the Junior Olympics in a few weeks. Some already solidified arrangements, raised money, and made reservations.
Monday's rally participants believe they're being treated unjustly.
Local boxing promoter Al Medeiros told KITV4, "They're being sanctioned, suspended, and punished for being part of an event that's cross training/sparring - a way for them to be better in the future in their sport, that's why we're here, the kids wanted to come out and talk to coach Eichii Jumuwan who is the USA boxing Hawaii president and unfortunately he doesn't even want to come out and talk to the kids, he called HPD, so not only did he suspend them, he wanted to get them arrested in seems."
"This guy holds sparring events weekly, other gyms hold sparring events weekly, but because we did it on a bigger level, at the FilCom Center - according to them we went against the rules.", said Waimanalo Head Boxing Coach Tony Graziano.
Many possible things can result in an event being nonsanctioned including not meeting proper medical protocol/staffing and other requirements.
For youth boxers to qualify for national events, kids have to compete in a certain number of events every year. In Hawaii, there are an extremely minimal number of sanctioned events per year, creating many challenges.
KITV4 reached out to USA Boxing Hawaii Headquarters on Monday and did not hear back.
Growing up in the Midwest, Eric graduated from Chicago's Columbia College and began his broadcasting career as a news anchor-sports announcer at WSHW/WILO radio in Indiana. He later moved on to television and has devoted over a decade to working full-time at TV affiliates in several states across the country.