...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 13 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County
Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Hawai‘i Nurses’ Association Seeking Improved Healthcare Worker-to-Patient Ratio
The Hawai'i Nurses' Association hopes local lawmakers improve the worker-to- patient ratio to protect the health of workers and the lives of patients, alleviating the current worker shortage in healthcare.
According to insiders - nurses and other healthcare workers in Hawai'i are routinely assigned to care for more patients than they say is safe. Many also claim they're forced to work overtime, and have no breaks.
The Hawaii Nurses' Association says this causes many to report for duty fatigued and sleep-deprived.
Oahu RN Dee Tyau told KITV4, "Even before the pandemic we were lucky if we even got a bathroom break and a coffee break and a twenty minute to half hour lunch, during and after the pandemic it got even worse - for a while we were barely drinking water."
Daniel Ross, President of the Hawaii Nurses' Association said, "We have employers that mandate up to twenty hour shifts, when the hospitals are overfull and the skilled nursing facilities, the nursing homes are not taking more patients, because they're full and they're not able to hire enough staff, that means that patients in the hospitals and nursing homes are not getting the care they should."
The need for nurses has rarely ever been as high as it is right now in the state of Hawaii.
Ross added, "HPH which operates Kapiolani, Straub, Wilcox and Queens - which is the largest, and Kaiser, they've all been trying to hire more nurses, we're telling them you need to incentivize it, you do that by creating better working conditions, and better compensation.
Union members plan to testify in force at an upcoming legislative committee hearing to demonstrate their strong support for a bill that would set new labor standards at healthcare facilities.
The Senate Committees on Labor and Technology and Health and Human Services scheduled a joint hearing of SB1580 this Monday afternoon.
The bill will require minimum staff-to-patient ratios for hospitals, care homes, and dialysis facilities. The bill also seeks to make it a law for hospitals to give their nurses and other healthcare workers meal breaks and rest breaks and requires hospital staffing committees and staffing plans at hospitals. The Department of Labor and Industrial Relations would implement and enforce these new laws.
