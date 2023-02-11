 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County
Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Hawai‘i Nurses’ Association Seeking Improved Healthcare Worker-to-Patient Ratio

  • Updated
  • 0

The Hawai'i Nurses' Association hopes local lawmakers improve the worker-to- patient ratio to protect the health of workers and the lives of patients, alleviating the current worker shortage in healthcare. 

According to insiders - nurses and other healthcare workers in Hawai'i are routinely assigned to care for more patients than they say is safe. Many also claim they're forced to work overtime, and have no breaks.

An error occurred