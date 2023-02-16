...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages across the state. Roads may also be closed,
along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to
runoff. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.
Areas of particular concern include east and southeast sections of
the Big Island, where washout of roads could isolate communities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A kona low to our west will force a plume of deep tropical
moisture over the islands for the next few days. Heavy
rainfall and a few thunderstorms will be possible. High
rainfall rates for an extended period of time are expected to
result in flash flooding, particularly in areas which are
already saturated from recent rainfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
Hawai‘i Convention Center Unveils Two New Hawaiian Cultural Exhibits
The Hawai‘i Convention Center is showcasing two new Hawaiian cultural exhibits on its third floor – an extensive Hawaiian featherwork installation available to the public for two years, and a new permanent display exploring The Healer Stones of Kapaemahu.
The Pūali‘ahu Feather Cape Exhibit on the Center’s third floor features numerous items. All featherwork is handmade by Rick San Nicolas using traditional Hawaiian techniques. This includes a cape designed by San Nicolas for Princess Ka'iulani, a replica of a cape worn by Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole, and a replica of a cloak worn by Pi'ilani, an ancient high chief of the Kingdom of Maui. The display also showcases ‘ahu kaua, or battle cloaks, which are rarely seen in exhibit.
Additionally , the Center is displaying replicas of The Healer Stones of Kapaemahu. The original stones, which are a public monument on
Kalakaua Avenue near the Duke Kahanamoku statue, honor four legendary māhū – individuals who embody both male and female spirit – who brought healing arts from Tahiti to Hawaii many centuries ago. The display is accompanied by historic photographs, large artistic painted representations of the healers, and an 8-minute, Academy Award-shortlisted animated film.
The Center’s art exhibits are free, self-guided and open to the public daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
