HART "Rail Project" eligible for $477 million after gaining FTA approval

The 2022 revised HART recovery plan was approved Friday by the Federal Transit Administration.
FTA approval allows the remaining 744 million dollars in federal funding from the Full Funding Grant Agreement to now be made available to Hart.
This marks the first infusion of FFGA federal money into the project, since 2017.
"There had been a real loss of confidence in our ability to execute this project," admitted Honolulu Mayor, Rick Blangiardi. "And so to have them help guide us and work with us, we said we owned the responsibility, and we would be back to them with a recovery plan. But to get their approval means a whole lot. It means everything actually."
The project will now end in the middle of Kakaako instead of reaching the Ala Moana Center and will temporarily defer the pearl highland parking garage.
Both however, extensions which leaders on the project say aren't out of the picture long-term but have been amended to accommodate available resources.
"I look forward to getting that system extended to the airport and to middle street, and then finally getting it to civic center," began DTS director, Roger Morton. "That's not the end. We're looking to get this system to Ala Moana, to UH, and further back in Kapolei."
"The project is really not for our generation," Colleen Hanabusa, HART Board Chair, added. "It is for the generations to come. It's going to redefine how our people live in the future."
Funds from the FTA approval will be allocated in phases. The first 125 million projected for early 2023 and a second of 250 million following HART awarding the city center guideway and stations contract.