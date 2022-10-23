HART and Hitachi Rail Honolulu conduct emergency rescue exercise

KAPOLEI, HAWAII (KITV4) - HART and Hitachi Rail Honolulu worked with firefighters and other first responders and pulled off a staged but successful rescue exercise at the East Kapolei station.
"We need to provide that security and safety. We need to reassure our community that rail, transit and buses are all a safe way to travel," said Roger Morton, director of Transportation Services.
Around 60 people participated in the simulation as victims or people on the rail along. Four fire engines and two aerial ladders were used.
Officials brought the "Ambubus" which can hold up to 24 injured patients.
"Nobody wants emergencies to happen but they do happen. Rest assured, the community can feel safe that we all are on the same page on how to respond effectively for the greater good of the community and the train system," said Joseph Kositha, Honolulu Fire Department.
Many transportation officials said training was a success and a large step forward to soon opening the rail project.
"Rail is new to Honolulu. This is a new mode of transportation and new technology. It has certain nuisances that are unique to rail like the powering, the elevation of the platforms and the number of passengers," said James Ireland, director of Emergency Services, City and County of Honolulu.
HART and Hitatchi Rail officials will conduct more exercise training but not anymore to this extent.