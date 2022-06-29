Hardship programs still available for Native Hawaiians in financial distress

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt, except north in Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
"Sometimes we don't eat, we just do with what we have," said Cheryl Momilani Jones.
Jones has been living without electricity and water for more than a year at her childhood home in Waimanalo.
She had a full-time job, but three months ago her life took a turn for the worse after she fell at her Hawaiian homestead.
Since then, she and her husband have been trying to make it on $500 a month in veteran's benefits, but it's been impossible to make ends meet.
"It's very high -- the gas so high, everything, the groceries so high -- we cannot even buy a decent meal," she said.
Jones is among the thousands of residents still struggling to pay their bills as inflation takes a toll.
And with Honolulu's rent and utility relief program ending tomorrow, many more are finding themselves in dire situations.
"The need is still great, especially in the Native Hawaiian and low-income communities so we are still doing whatever we can," said Richard Medeiros, deputy director of emergency financial assistance at the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.
Help is still available for Native Hawaiians.
The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is providing rent and utility relief for those on the homestead wait list experiencing hardship due to COVID-19.
The agency also has funds for up to 12 months of help with mortgage and utilities. Those programs are expected to run at least through the end of the year.
The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has expanded its assistance for Native Hawaiians who need car repairs, funeral and out-of-pocket medical expenses in addition to mortgage, rent and utility help.
For the general population, the city's looking for more money to extend the rent and utility program awhile longer.
The city's also creating housing stability services to help with financial literacy and budgeting, as well as services to avoid eviction.
"I fully believe that it is harder than it was two years ago before the pandemic, but we're going to get through this together," Medeiros added.
And for Jones, she hopes the services will help her turn her life around.
"I want changes in my life," she said. "When I go to the store, I want to buy something."
