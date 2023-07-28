...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING HIGH TIDE THIS WEEK...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure.
* WHEN...Afternoon hours around the daily peak tides.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and be aware of overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
Guns on Hawai'i's beaches? Federal judge hears motion for injunction Friday morning.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Sun's out, guns out? An update on the federal case in which three Maui residents want to be able to take their guns to the beach. The judge heard the case on Friday morning and is now deliberating.
The plaintiffs are asking U.S. District Judge Leslie Kobayashi to temporarily stop Hawai'i from enforcing a new state law that prohibits carrying a gun on beaches and other sensitive locations.
Maui residents Jason and Alison Wolford and Atom Kasprzycki, and the group Hawai'i Firearms Coalition, are suing to block the measure. The three Maui individuals say they want to feel safer when walking on isolated Maui beaches.
They all argue Hawai'i is going too far with a ban that also includes restaurants serving alcohol and bank parking lots.
The law took effect this month and involves a misdemeanor offense.
Plaintiffs' attorney Kevin O'Grady says, "We're very optimistic after today's hearing. A lot of the government's filings indicate what we suspected. We feel confident after today's hearing that the government has not been able to justify its regulations."
The law took effect this month and involves a misdemeanor offense. "What the government is trying to do is infringing on law abiding conceal weapon carriers. It doesn't impact anybody who's committing offenses," O'Grady maintains.
The State says it is crucial for public safety and the tourism economy, which brings in about $19 billion dollars a year to state coffers. State attorneys also say beaches need to be gun-free because families and cultural gatherings are held there.
First Deputy Attorney General Matt Dvonch, who is currently serving as Acting Attorney General while Attorney General Anne Lopez is out of state, said in a statement to KITV4, “Gun violence is an urgent issue of public health and public safety. The Department of the Attorney General believes the measures adopted by the Legislature in Act 52 are constitutional and is vigorously defending the law in court.”
Ironically, both sides cite safety as central to their argument.
If U.S. District Judge Leslie Kobayashi grants the temporary restraining order, the law would be blocked on an emergency basis as the lawsuit plays out.
After a one-hour hearing on Friday morning, Kobayashi said she would take the matter under advisement and issue a ruling. She wouldn't say when she would make her decision but that she would be moving with quote, "cautious speed."