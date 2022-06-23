Gun rights advocates in Hawaii await second Supreme Court decision

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Gun advocates gathered in downtown Honolulu to support the Supreme Court's ruling on a firearms law in New York.
"We have been waiting for it for a few months now. And we are extremely happy with the result. It's gonna change gun rights in Hawaii and across the country for the better for everybody," Andrew Namiki Roberts of Hawaii Firearms Coalition told KITV.
This week's ruling is expected to have a ripple effect. A Hilo man has a case against the state of Hawaii that made its way up to the Supreme Court. The 10 year old case, Young vs. Hawaii, is expected to follow the New York case's outcome.
"It'll get a victory on Monday when the court reconvenes to take care of all the cases that are left over," Kainoa Kaku of Hawaii Rifle Association said.
State legislators have been in discussions in Hawaii, and also spoke with lawmakers in other states to discuss what the new ruling means for regulation measures.
"And its because guns get into the hands of people that shouldn't have them. Mentally ill and folks with criminal convictions, all the rest of it. A ruling like this doesn't mean you can do nothing to stop that. It's clear that background checks works, are legal and upheld," State Senator Chris Lee told KITV.
Gun advocates are weary.
"We have a feeling they are going to try to go over the top. And make it as hard as possible and if they do that, under this supreme court's decision, we are going to be able to challenge that and completely get rid of those laws. And we'll be left with absolutely nothing," Roberts said.
Advocates have been challenging Hawaii laws for decades. With a strict reading of the 2nd amendment, some are against even training requirements, which is likely to be an issue.
"If people are going to be able to carry weapons openly, they got to be trained. Same kinds of training that law enforcement has. How to handle weapons properly, how not to escalate and incite violence, how to act and react when law enforcement is present," Senator Chris Lee added.
Will open carry or conceal carry be in Hawaii's future?
"I don't think they want a whole bunch of people wearing guns on a belt. I think they would rather have it concealed and quite honestly I would rather have my gun concealed than open. But I'm gonna take whatever they give me," Kainoa Kaku added.