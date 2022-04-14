Growing need for donor transplants in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Legacy of Life Hawaii and the Queen’s Transplant Center wants the public to know that even though there have been advances in medical technology, the demand for organ and tissue donations still exponentially exceeds the number of donors.
Currently there are 351 patients on a waiting list for a life saving transplant in Hawaii. 323 of them are waiting for a kidney and 28 waiting for a liver. There is a critical need for liver donors. Patients who need kidney transplants are put on Dialysis until they find a donor however there is no similar protocol for patients that need a liver transplant.
Reyn Kimura was diagnosed with Liver Cirrhosis in 2018. The 34-year-old patient has currently been admitted in Queens Medical Center for more than a month.
He is on the waiting list for a new liver and said a transplant will make the difference for him and his family.
“It is hard for people to make that decision especially families when a loved one loses their life so suddenly, but a liver transplant would change everything for me and everyone around me. There are so many people that are affected by this,” said Kimura.
Dr. Linda Wong at the Queens Transplant Center said transplant patients on the mainland are prioritized based on distance from donors. Doctors in Hawaii say transplant surgeries work best when done within 24 hours of receiving a donated organ.
“This year has been particularly low in donations. We had potential donors but some of the families didn’t sign the consent form for donations,” said Dr. Chong.
Legacy of Life Hawaii advocates for organ and tissue donations in Hawaii, and wants the community to know how essential, safe and easy it is to become an organ donor. "The need for donations is great right here in our community. Some will potentially die waiting unless we can get more people to agree to donations,” said Felicia Wells-Williams, Director Of Clinical Services at Legacy of Life Hawaii.
If you or anyone you know is interested in becoming an organ donor, you can register at RegisterMe.org to become an, organ, eye or tissue donor.