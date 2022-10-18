Gripe over graffiti: Hawai'i Kai residents fed up with ongoing vandalism

For years, underground artists have sprayed vibrant graffiti markings along the concrete walls of a storm water canal in Kalama Valley.
The writings range from profanity such as "f*** the system," to political ideologies including "born here not flown here" and "lower the cost of living."
"Which I agree with, but this is not the way," Hawai'i Kai neighborhood board member Kimberley Hollandsworth argued.
Hollandsworth added there have been more tags in the area lately, "and it doesn't ever really seem to go away."
Down the road at Sandy Beach, a mural of legendary surfer Duke Kahanamoku on a bathroom wall has been defaced along with the structure's mauka side.
Hollandsworth worries about the message the markings send.
"It (graffiti) tells people that no one's watching the area, the more graffiti pops up, then you've got more break-ins, you've got a lot more littering and trash which you can see," Hollandsworth added.
To curb further vandalism, Hollandsworth suggested the underground artists perhaps join a graffiti collective.
"There is a time and place that we need to educate these kids and these artists because they are, they're artists, where to do this and not just tag various areas in the neighborhood," Hollandsworth said, adding she has repeatedly reported the graffiti to city authorities.
Regarding the vandalism found on the Sandy Beach bathroom wall, a spokesperson for the Department of Parks and Recreation told KITV-4, "As part of our park mural procedures...we engage in a public art agreement with the mural artists outlining the procedures should their approved artwork be vandalized. Typically that means giving them about two weeks to address the graffiti before we can go in and make corrections."
"Staff can address the graffiti you speak of, but our hope is to maintain as much of the artistic vision as possible. Also, in our experience when we paint over and area that is prone to graffiti we create a blank canvas for other vandalism."
