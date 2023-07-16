Grand opening for new Target location in Kaneohe

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO
6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots and seas 6 to 11
feet expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Target is now officially open at Windward Mall in Kaneohe.
On Saturday, the store celebrated its grand opening.
This location is the 5th store in the Urban Honolulu area.
It will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Shoppers can expect to find a wide variety of targets top owned brands for grocery, adult beverages, and back to school shopping.
The stores design was inspired by the island and draws in natural elements such as large windows, natural light, and bamboo deigns.
Inside there will be a Longs Drugs, Ulta Beauty, and Starbucks.
Shoppers can enjoy drive up, order puck up and same day delivery services.
James Tyacke, store director of the new Kaneohe Target store says “We're excited to bring the joy of Target to new guests and help them discover a unique shopping experience tailored to the needs of the Windward community," “We offer a wide assortment of Target’s top owned and national brands spanning across grocery, adult beverage, back to college and much more, as well as a convenient Longs Drugs, Ulta Beauty and Starbucks location. Guests can also shop on their own terms with our easy, contactless and industry-leading Drive Up, Order Pickup, and same-day delivery with Shipt services – ready within a couple of hours with no membership required for the easiest shopping experience in retail.”