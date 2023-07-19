 Skip to main content
Governor Josh Green on the threat of Tropical Storm Calvin: "The worst has passed."

  • Updated
  • 0
719 Green presser

Despite not needing to mobilize emergency response to Calvin, preparation still took a high level of urgency.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- While the threat of Calvin has passed, the State was ready and on standby for a coordinated response. 

On Wednesday, Governor Josh Green was joined by members of his executive emergency response team for a press conference at the Capitol discussing those efforts, including Hawaii Emergency Management Agency Administrator James Barros and NOAA Meteorologist John Bravender. 

