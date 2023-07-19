Governor Josh Green on the threat of Tropical Storm Calvin: "The worst has passed."

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- While the threat of Calvin has passed, the State was ready and on standby for a coordinated response.
On Wednesday, Governor Josh Green was joined by members of his executive emergency response team for a press conference at the Capitol discussing those efforts, including Hawaii Emergency Management Agency Administrator James Barros and NOAA Meteorologist John Bravender.
Governor Green said the key to the successful preparation: Giving themselves plenty of time to get everything in order.
“Early preparation is everything,” said Gov. Green. “It decreases anxiety amongst all of the responding agencies. Having frequent communication makes a big difference. And also it reminds our people that sooner or later we will have a large storm that makes a turn and hits us.”
Hawaii Island saw the biggest downpours from Calvin, and access closures in areas where flood watches were still in effect as of Wednesday afternoon.
“Certain roads including Pahala Transfer Station Road and Wood Valley Road remain closed,” said Hawaii Island Mayor Mitch Roth. “At this time, we also closed Waipio Valley Access Road. As we knew that it would be kind of dangerous having just done some work there.”
All the preparation turned out to be a successful test run for everyone involved. While Calvin was the first possible weather emergency during the term for Governor Green, an emergency response had not been coordinated for Hawaii since the threat of Hurricane Douglas in July 2020.