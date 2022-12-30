Gov. Josh Green names first director of the office of wellness and resilience

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Senate Bill 2482 became a law in July 2022. It created an office dedicated to wellness and resilience in Hawaii. Gov. Josh Green has selected Tia Roberts Hartsock to be the director of the office.
Hartsock says she's hoping to strengthen the community by directly addressing different mental health issues both kids and adults have been suffering with, especially since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. She brings with her over 20 years of experience in mental health and criminal justice services.
Green says he believes Hartsock was the best candidate for the job and says he is fully confident she will help make a difference in the community.
The focus of the office will be on trauma-informed care. You can suffer with intense trauma from a variety of experiences including poverty, mental health struggles, substance abuse, domestic abuse, and chronic health issues.
"We're acknowledging that this is an era where there's been trauma to just because there are social economic disparities, traumatic last three years dealing with pandemic. If you have suffered some toxic stress and trauma you can't snap your fingers and escape it you have to have support," said Green.
Hartsock is hoping to receive federal funding to support existing mental health programs and help fund new programs that will address the needs of the community.
"I'm getting out and listening to how folks are doing, how they're moving through this next phase post COVID, what needs they have in their communities that haven't been identifies in past, but also listen to what's working," Hartsock said.
A newly-released study shows one in every 10 middle and high school students in Hawaii reported a substance use disorder. Another alarming statistic shows Hawaii ranking in the top 5 states with the highest proportion of individuals reporting frequent thoughts of suicide.
Hartsock says it's going to take a group effort to make positive change and getting out in the community and hearing people's needs is the first step.
"Getting out and putting voice to those with lived experience, voice to youth and families, and seeing how we can improve the way we have a coordinated approach to supporting them," she said.
The goal is to change the conversation from blame and shame to empathy and understanding- this will hopefully lead to healing, acceptance, and connection.
"The big picture here is that people have been struggling. From very young individuals who have been traumatized to kupuna and we need to make our programs fit right for society now and this is where they're going to come in," said Hartsock.
Roberts Hartsock says she's in the process of hiring strong team that can help create different programs that address these different mental health issues.