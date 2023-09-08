 Skip to main content
Governor Josh Green Detailing Economic Options For Lahaina Fire Victims

Hawaii Governor Josh Green and Attorney General Anne Lopez

The Governor emphasized that the land is reserved for the residents, and the state Attorney General is working to crack down on land grabbers

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After his address from the capital - a month to the date after the Lahaina fires - Governor Josh Green spent a lot of his time detailing some of the economics involved in getting the people and places of Lahaina back up and running.  One possible solution he suggested was the proposal of a damages settlement fund - an option eligible residents might prefer over a lengthy legal route.

The reason the fund may very well be good is because people can get in that circumstance if we do this right, a settlement right away and they won't have to pay 35% of whatever settlement they get to an attorney in Los Angeles or New York or Chicago, said Governor Green.  They will get all of their money for themselves.  I'm still going to report total responsibility and accountability anyway.  So people have to make that choice and it's an ok choice whatever they go for.  But I personally would rather see all of the resources when there are settlements, go to the people that lost everything.

