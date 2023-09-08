Governor Josh Green Detailing Economic Options For Lahaina Fire Victims

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After his address from the capital - a month to the date after the Lahaina fires - Governor Josh Green spent a lot of his time detailing some of the economics involved in getting the people and places of Lahaina back up and running. One possible solution he suggested was the proposal of a damages settlement fund - an option eligible residents might prefer over a lengthy legal route.
“The reason the fund may very well be good is because people can get in that circumstance if we do this right, a settlement right away and they won't have to pay 35% of whatever settlement they get to an attorney in Los Angeles or New York or Chicago,”said Governor Green. “They will get all of their money for themselves. I'm still going to report total responsibility and accountability anyway. So people have to make that choice and it's an ok choice whatever they go for. But I personally would rather see all of the resources when there are settlements, go to the people that lost everything.”
Green was also asked about for businesses that remain on the hook for rent - whether temporarily out of commission or destroyed.
“The reason to get a 10,000 or $20,000 grant - not a loan - is to give them a breather for these 30 days. Now, individuals whose businesses were in the are looking at multiple years before they can recover, but other businesses that are just closed because they're in or they're up country as you know, I just announced that we're going to be reopening on October 8th for travel to the entirety of Maui and the rest of Hawaii, of course is open. So we're expecting to see people start coming back, which is hopefully going to be a bridge for them.”