Gov. Josh Green revises emergency order on affordable housing amid backlash

After widespread criticism and pushback, Gov. Josh Green revised his emergency order to fast-track the building of more affordable housing.
"I hope it increases public trust," said Housing Hawaii's Future executive director Sterling Higa, who's part of the governor's Build Beyond Barriers panel-approving projects. "I hope it allows us to renew our focus."
The governor signed a second emergency order adding "affordable" to the title, and excluding Lahaina from the order that aims to remove the barriers to developing thousands of new homes.
"I know people don't like controversy," said Hakim Ouansafi, executive director of the Hawaii Public Housing Authority, also part of the group. "This new proclamation will remove the areas where the controversy was."
The revisions reinstate Hawaii's open meetings Sunshine Law for the Build Beyond Barriers group. It also restores the historic preservation and environmental protection laws that projects must adhere to.
"These moves by the governor help to keep the focus on delivering affordable housing without the distraction that has come with a lot of criticism," Higa said.
The governor rescinded an exemption for large projects getting zoning and other approvals from the state Land Use Commission.
The changes come just days after the resignation of chief housing officer Nani Medeiros.
"It would be easier if there were a villain. It would be easier if we could point to somebody in one seat that has caused our housing crisis," Higa added. "But the truth is, it's a lot of county laws. It's a lot of state laws. It's death by a thousand cuts."
In a statement the governor said: "What is unchanged is our administration's unwavering commitment to cut red tape and build more affordable homes for Hawaii residents."
"We have to move forward -- the emergency still exists," Ouansafi said. "Fourteen thousand people still exit the state because they don't have affordable housing."